SEROTA, MARILYN On Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mackenzie Health. Beloved wife of the late Sol Serota. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Joy-Anne and Craig Paul, and Dave and Jennifer Serota. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Joe and Helen Berman, the late Abe and Yetta Berman, Usher and the late Ruth Krasowski, Mel and the late Betty Shecter, and the late Moe and Gaye Berman. Devoted grandmother of Justin, Meghan, and Spencer. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at Viva Thornhill Woods, 9700 Bathurst Street, Vaughan. Memorial donations may be made to The 1-888-939-3333 or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada 1-888-473-4636.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019