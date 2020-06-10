SHEFLER, MARILYN Passed away peacefully at 147 Elder Street in Toronto at the age of 88 on Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Shefler, loving mother of Alison, Eric and Joanne Shefler and mother-in-law of Maia and Kieran. Devoted grandmother of much- loved grandchildren Stephanie, Natalie and Jeffrey Shefler and of Martha, Rachel and Sarah McHugh. Predeceased by her sisters Esther and Anne, Marilyn is survived by her sister Faigie Birnbaum and brother Irwin Freedman and their families. We will all remember Marilyn with love and sadness and warmest memories of her as a wonderful mother and grandmother. A Family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Private family Shiva. A celebration of her life will he held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society Of Canada, 416-488-8772, azheimer.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 10, 2020.