SILVERMAN, MARILYN April 30, 1945 – June 18, 2019 Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in her seventy-fifth year. Predeceased by Philip Gulliver, her partner and life's anchor for four decades, as well as her professional colleague in research and writing. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Sandy Silverman. Loving aunt of Robyn and Brandee Diner. Marilyn's family and friends will miss her fine conversation, her kindness, her being generous to a fault, her irreverent sense of humour and her immense courage. Marilyn was born and raised in Montreal, daughter of the late Julius Silverman and the late Eva Packer. She was educated at Monkland's High School and McGill University, where she received her Ph.D. in Social Anthropology in 1973. Two years before receiving her Ph.D., Marilyn took up a position at York University, where she remained as a professor until her retirement. Her numerous publications based on field research in Guyana, Ecuador and Ireland are available online. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean Talon St. W., Montreal, on Friday, June 21st at 12:00 noon. Burial in Montreal. Shiva in Montreal. There will be a celebration in Toronto of Marilyn's life at a place and time to be announced at a later date. Contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to the Dr. Albiruni Razak's Sarcoma Research Fund c/o the Sinai Health Foundation, 416-586-8203, Ext.: 3936.

