1/1
MARIN ELIZABETH WALLACE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALLACE, MARIN ELIZABETH Quietly in the early morning of October 23, 2020, our forever beloved daughter and sister, Marin Elizabeth Wallace, slipped away in her 39th year. Second child of Richard and Elsa Johanna Wallace, and sister to Adam Wallace (Sirilak Srisook), Simon Wallace (Julie Peterson), and Nina Wallace (Brodie Dawson), as well as a recent excited aunt to little Anja. Beloved niece to her aunts and uncles in the Faroe Islands, Anna Sofia Durhuus, Gudrun Gaard, Elin Rasmussen, Sjurdur Rasmussen, and their spouses. Mourned also by her aunts and uncles here in Canada, Elizabeth Coons, John Wallace, and Margaret Jaffray (Don). Her beloved little companion Charlie will be lost without her. She was predeceased in death by her grandparents Joannes and Ingeborg Rasmussen, and Archdeacon W.F. Wallace and Dorothea Wallace. Marin was a writer and an editor who held a masters in publishing from Oxford Brookes University, as well as a degree from York University; where she was copy editor at the student paper Excalibur. She worked for various publications over the years most currently as a writer for Leadervest. She was on the board of the Canadian Fop Network and also involved in the Canadian Organization for Rare Diseases, frequently attending events and blogging about her passion: Securing funding and approval for research into rare diseases. She was the light of our lives who touched everyone she met with softness, fierce independence, resilience, strength, and of course; her quirky wit. Despite her struggles with the very rare disease Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, she gave us so much more than we could ever give her. We will all struggle with the thought of living our futures without her. "Rest in peace our sweet gentle soul." As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario the attendance at a funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained and services will be held for invited guests only. Wearing of masks, or face coverings, by everyone is mandatory. We kindly ask that you be patient and please RSVP for the visitation periods by calling 905-648-3852 during regular business hours only, 9am-5pm. The family will receive friends at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson St. E., on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Please join our family via Live Stream to view the funeral service by clicking on the following link and password http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html Password – Arbor 2020 Funeral Service for Marin will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Ancaster, ON, on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. Please use Google Chrome to copy and paste the link onto your computer. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca Donations in memory of Marin may be made to www.CFOPN.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved