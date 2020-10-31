WALLACE, MARIN ELIZABETH Quietly in the early morning of October 23, 2020, our forever beloved daughter and sister, Marin Elizabeth Wallace, slipped away in her 39th year. Second child of Richard and Elsa Johanna Wallace, and sister to Adam Wallace (Sirilak Srisook), Simon Wallace (Julie Peterson), and Nina Wallace (Brodie Dawson), as well as a recent excited aunt to little Anja. Beloved niece to her aunts and uncles in the Faroe Islands, Anna Sofia Durhuus, Gudrun Gaard, Elin Rasmussen, Sjurdur Rasmussen, and their spouses. Mourned also by her aunts and uncles here in Canada, Elizabeth Coons, John Wallace, and Margaret Jaffray (Don). Her beloved little companion Charlie will be lost without her. She was predeceased in death by her grandparents Joannes and Ingeborg Rasmussen, and Archdeacon W.F. Wallace and Dorothea Wallace. Marin was a writer and an editor who held a masters in publishing from Oxford Brookes University, as well as a degree from York University; where she was copy editor at the student paper Excalibur. She worked for various publications over the years most currently as a writer for Leadervest. She was on the board of the Canadian Fop Network and also involved in the Canadian Organization for Rare Diseases, frequently attending events and blogging about her passion: Securing funding and approval for research into rare diseases. She was the light of our lives who touched everyone she met with softness, fierce independence, resilience, strength, and of course; her quirky wit. Despite her struggles with the very rare disease Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, she gave us so much more than we could ever give her. We will all struggle with the thought of living our futures without her. "Rest in peace our sweet gentle soul." As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario the attendance at a funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained and services will be held for invited guests only. Wearing of masks, or face coverings, by everyone is mandatory. We kindly ask that you be patient and please RSVP for the visitation periods by calling 905-648-3852 during regular business hours only, 9am-5pm. The family will receive friends at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson St. E., on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Please join our family via Live Stream to view the funeral service by clicking on the following link and password http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html
Password – Arbor 2020 Funeral Service for Marin will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Ancaster, ON, on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. Please use Google Chrome to copy and paste the link onto your computer. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca
Donations in memory of Marin may be made to www.CFOPN.org
.