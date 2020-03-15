Home

More Obituaries for Marina STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marina STEWART

Marina STEWART Obituary
STEWART, Marina (nee PEYTON) It is with sadness that we share the passing of Marina Stewart, who died peacefully March 7, 2020, in Toronto, ON, at the age of 81. Marina is survived by husband Charles Stewart, her children Glenn Stewart (Sveta), Mark Stewart (Jane) and Bonnie Stewart (Jay). Grandchildren Matthew, Brennan, Shannon, Erin, Jack and Kate. Sisters Joan Colbourne and Shirley Hammond. Those wishing to honor Marina, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation are appreciated. In lieu of funeral services, the family has opted for a small, private celebration of life.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2020
