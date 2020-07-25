RONCALI, Marino Enrico Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Reunited with his loving wife Rosetta. Loving father of Fred Roncali and his wife Marilyn, Manuela Mangione and her husband Tony. Cherished Grandfather of Kristina (Mike), Giancarlo, Sabrina and Marco. Marino will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Gathering for Marino will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE (1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga). If desired, donations can be made to a charity of choice in Memory of Marino.



