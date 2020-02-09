|
SPITERI, MARIO ANTHONY It is with great sadness, that the family of Mario Anthony Spiteri announces his passing in his 88th year on February 5, 2020. Mario was the loving husband of Lilian Spiteri for 52 years. He was the dedicated father of Carmen (David), Joe (Christina) and Janey. He leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren: Matthew, Anthony, Nicole, Olivia, Victoria and Claire. Mario was a quiet man who kept to himself, but was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. Family meant everything to our beloved Mario and he worked hard throughout his life to provide for all of us. When Janey tragically passed away in 2007, he and Lilian raised Anthony, Nicole and Victoria from young preschoolers into the fine young people they are today. While Alzheimers robbed him of much of his memory, he still greeted us with this impish smile and a loving embrace each time. He truly devoted all of his life to each of us. We are lucky to have had such a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. Friends and family will be received at LYNETT FUNERAL HOME located at 3299 Dundas Street West. There will be a visitation from 2-4 p.m., on February 9, 2020, with a brief "Celebration of Life" taking place at 3:30 p.m. Private interment to follow on February 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his honour may be made to the Alzheimer Society Canada (https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home) or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://www.llscanada.org/).
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2020