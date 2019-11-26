CAMPOLI, MARIO Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Gina. Loving father of Bruno and his wife Anna, Frank and his wife Josie and Mario and his wife Mary. Adored grandfather of Nino (Melissa), Marco, Mario (Diana), Gina, Jeanette (Lenny), Christopher (Melanie), Manuel (Kara) and Christina. Proud great-grandfather of Layla, Francesco, Selyna, Matthew, Jacob, Josephine and Madelyn. Dear brother of Giacinta Lisi (Frank), Guilio (Mimina), Renato (Carmela) and the late Italo (Mafalda). The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00–4:00 and 6:00–8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday, November 27th at 10:45 a.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2019