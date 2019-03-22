GIOVANELLA, MARIO EDWARD Mario Edward Giovanella was born in Cobalt, Ontario and raised in South Porcupine. He was one son of Joseph and Beatrice (Gamlin). A hockey player at heart, a carpenter by trade, hard rock mining was not for him, so he moved south to Toronto to practice his trade. Toronto is where he met and married Suzanne (Raes). They had 3 children, Irma, Tony and Joseph, and 2 grandchildren, Jacqui and Mitchel. He had a penchant for travelling and took to the road visiting coast to coast. Many thanks to Pietro and Maria, as well as the 4 West Medical team at North York General Hospital. Guests will be received at DELMORO FUNERAL HOME, 61 Beverly Hills Dr., (1 light south of Wilson Ave., west of Jane St., 416-249-4499) on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service celebrating Mario's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m within our chapel. Donations, in memory of Mario, may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2019