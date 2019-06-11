Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIO PAOLELLA. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 (416)-789-7661 Obituary

PAOLELLA, MARIO With profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Mario Paolella on June 8, 2019 at the age of 60. Mario was a one of a kind soul who went above and beyond for his family, friends and strangers. He had a heart of gold; he was a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humour and a twinkle in his eyes. He will be remembered for his generosity, his compassion and most of all his humility, which will have a lasting impact on his children. Son of Maria Civita Paolella and the late Nazzareno Paolella. Loving father to Ascenza and Joseph. Brother to Mary Grossi (Carlo) and Tony Paolella (Anna). Cherished uncle and great-uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all those he touched near and far. Visitations will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St.) on Wednesday, June 12th from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday, June 13th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.) on Friday, June 14th at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In memory of Mario, donations can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or CAMH. "For it is in giving that we receive."- St. Francis of Assisi.



