SCORZIELLO, MARIO With sadness, we announce the passing of Mario, on November 20, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of 54 years to Teresa and cherished father of Anna (Filippo Calcagno), Velia (Americo Viola) and Marco (Tressa Scorziello). Proud nonno of Lorenzo (and fiancé Daniela), Cristina, Serena, Sofia, Matthew and Victoria. He will be missed by his brothers, Joe, Domenico, Antonio and Giovanni. He has joined his brothers: Pasquale, Angelo, Luigi, Gerardo, Gennaro and parents, Anna and Carmen, in heaven. Relatives and friends are welcomed to the Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Sunday, November 24th, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.), on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Westminster Cemetery (5830 Bathurst St., north of Finch Ave.). In memory of Mario, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019