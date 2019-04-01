CHIARADIA, Mario Sebastiano With profound sadness, the family of Mario Sebastiano Chiaradia announces his passing on March 30, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Maria for 62 years. Cherished father of Renato (Paola) and doting "Nonno Dano" to his grandchildren Siena and Stefan, who were his pride and joy. Brother to Diletta (Gino Morson), both predeceased, and Graziella (Giovanni Tonus). He will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy, extended family and dear friends. Family and friends will be received at Delmoro Funeral Home, Toronto on Tuesday, April 2nd from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bernard de Clairvaux, Toronto on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Mausoleum of the Madonna. Mario was born in Bannia, Italy on October 20, 1934. He immigrated to Canada in 1953 and was a proud Foreman for Village Masonry until his retirement. His craftsmanship extended to wine making and to his signature salumi. A lifelong fan of Juventus soccer club, he will always be remembered as a generous and gentle man who loved family, friends and fishing above all else. His family warmly thanks all who share in their sorrow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019