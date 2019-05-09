Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIO SOAVE. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

SOAVE, MARIO Peacefully passed away on May 6, 2019, at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of 58 years to Caterina. Loving father of Frank (Trish) and Gino (Jodie). Awesome Nonno to Katie, Madison, Emma and Jacqueline. Will be greatly missed by his brother Ben (Benedetta), his sister Antonietta, nieces, nephews and extended family. Mario touched everyone's lives wherever he went and he will live forever in our hearts. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. only. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 10295 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Family Mausoleum, Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

