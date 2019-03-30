TAGLIAFERRI, MARIO Peacefully at Centenary Hospital on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the age of 94. Mario beloved husband of the late Tommasina. Cherished father of Quintina, Diana (Jim), Loretta (Chris) and Gloria (Thomas). Dear grandfather of Christine, George, Austin, Jessica (Aleks) and Tyler. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church (Lawrence east of McCowan). Interment Christ the King Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Centenary Hospital would be appreciated. He will remain in our hearts forever.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIO TAGLIAFERRI.
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019