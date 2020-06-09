Mario TRUANT
TRUANT, Mario Peacefully, at Humber River Hospital, on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the age of 86. Dearly beloved husband of Bruna Truant, nee Venerus. Loving father of Ray (Sachiko), and Edward (Melissa Di Mambro). Cherished grandfather of Alida, Kai and Max. Dear brother of Lucia Bazzana, Toni Truant and the late Antonietta Meggiorini. Private funeral arrangements. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 9, 2020.
