ADAMS, MARION Peacefully after a long and full life on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Toronto General Hospital, just a day shy of her 81st birthday. Loving mom of Kathy and the late Gord. Cherished grandmother of Allycia, Michelle, Karen, Erick, and Christina Leigh and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Wesley (Margaret) Andrus and predeceased by Evelyn (Jack) Angel and Lorraine (Allan Coulter). Marion will be forever loved by her many nieces, nephews, extended and friends. She attended Weston Presbyterian Church for many years, and will be sadly missed by her church family. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Wednesday from 12 noon until the time of service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Sanctuary Park Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 22, 2019