|
|
BISHOP-SMITH, MARION (nee SILVERTHORN) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marion, after a courageous battle with ALS. Marion was born on September 5, 1942, in the Toronto General Hospital. In the elevator, Gramma Pallett heard one of the nurses ask, "Have you seen the Silverthorn baby?" Marion was beautiful her entire life, inside and out. She was always doing something to make someone's day brighter. She was a wonderful daughter to Margaret (nee Pallett) and Newman, sister to Linda and wife to Joel Smith. Family poker games and summers at the cottage kept her close to her cousins. Over 43 years, a special bond formed with Joel's children, Tricia and Shawn. It continued to grow with her grandchildren, Ben, Owen, Jasper, and especially Lily. She was Darling Aunt Marion to her god-children Stacey, Shelley and Alyson, and niece Chelsea. Tea parties with Darling Aunt Marion were magical as Shelley's girls, Cassidy and Farrah discovered. Marion trained to be a registered nurse at Toronto General Hospital, where she made lifelong friends. To this day, they meet one weekend a year and relive life in residence. In 1967, four of them moved to San Francisco and watched the Haight-Ashbury era. They lived in an elegant apartment in Pacific Heights. Marion returned to Toronto in 1970. When her marriage to Walter Bishop ended, she decided to keep herself in the style to which she had become accustomed and became a top selling realtor. Twenty years later when Marion's Uncle Ralph could not get satisfactory care at home, she envisioned Thornbrook Homecare. When she went back to school to recertify as an RN, Joel packed her lunch everyday and said, "Now, play nice with the other children." Thornbrook became the largest private homecare company in Etobicoke. Through the years, clients' family members have stopped Marion to say how grateful they are for the dignified and kind care that was provided for their loved ones. When Marion met Joel Smith in 1977, it was love at first sight. Joel said, "I must have been very special because someone sent an angel just for me." They were a couple in sync with each other. Marion and Joel liked the same things, and appreciated the friends they made at Islington Golf Club and Bear's Paw in Naples, Florida. Marion loved her poker, hearts and bridge friends. We thank the outstanding team at the ALS Clinic at McMaster University. Marion handled her diagnosis with grace. There will be a private family funeral now, and a celebration of life at another time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020