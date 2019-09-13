BIENVENUE, Marion Brooks (nee McCONNELL) Passed away peacefully, at the age of 93, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Bancroft, Ontario, a few days after being diagnosed with cancer, for the third time in her life. Marion (McConnell) Bienvenue was briefly married to Guy Samuel Bienvenue in the late 1950's and had no children. Sister of the late Alan McConnell, late Shirley Back, late Rob McConnell, and Dan McConnell. Godmother to Scott Moir. Aunt to Jim, Janet, Laura, late Bob, Paul, Larry, Jeffrey, Brian, Jennifer, Robin, Marilyn and Miles. Marion was a keen bridge player who lived and worked in the banking industry in Bermuda, England, and Canada, and travelled to Europe annually into her early 90's. A scattering ceremony will be held at the Scattering Garden in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, in Bancroft, Ontario, on Monday, September 16th, at 2:30 p.m.

