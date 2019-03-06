Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION "JOYCE" BURTCH. View Sign

BURTCH, MARION "JOYCE" (nee WOODALL) September 22, 1928 - March 2, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marion "Joyce" Burtch, in her 91st year. Loving mother to Sandra (Gary), Steve (Lynda) and Jeff (Sharon). Proud nana to Taylor (Amanda), Shea (Jon), Cale (Tyler), Kelsey, Trevor and Shannon. Great-grand-nana to James, Audrey, Tinley, Brenna, Jules, Mabry, Crawford and Hayden. Loving wife to Jack for nearly 65 years, who passed away in February 2014. Born in Long Branch, Joyce enjoyed a career at Goodyear before becoming a full-time mother to Sandra, Steve and Jeff. Joyce loved her country music, especially the old classics and anything by Blake Shelton. She was also a great cook and loved to bake. Her spaghetti dinners with homemade sauce were always a favourite and so were her peanut butter cookies and "Butter Tart Muffins", which were a little piece of heaven! The family lived in several locations across Canada, including Sault Ste. Marie, Newfoundland, Manotick and North Bay, relocating as part of Jack's longtime career with Bell Canada. Throughout their lives, they enjoyed their cottage on Redstone Lake in Haliburton, where they moved to live full time after Jack retired. They began spending their winters in Florida, away from the Canadian snow and cold, and enjoyed many years at a very special place called Pinnacle Port. The friends that they made throughout their lives became like family, always staying in touch. And although not always able to be present because of distance, always keeping in contact through phone calls, emails and Facebook. The extended family legacy of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that both Joyce and Jack left to this world are grateful to have had them in their lives. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8th, 7-9 p.m. at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Chapel, located at 30 Worsley Street, Barrie. Service will be held Saturday, March 9th, 1-2 p.m., with reception 2-3:30 p.m., at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via

