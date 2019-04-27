SEEBER, Marion Cecile (nee SWIFT) Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Monday, April 22, 2019, Marion Seeber (nee Swift) at 80 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph Swift and the late Gertrude Hynes. Dear sister of Loretta Brewer, Barbara Klintworth-Eagleson (the late Bruce), Kathy Reichardt (the late Nick) and the late Mary Teresa Swift. Cherished cousin of Bill. Loving aunt to Stephen, John, the late Michael, Mark, Carla, Cathy, Paul, Karen, Lisa and of many great-nieces and great-nephews. Cremation with later interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Cobourg and Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to Parkinson Canada, Ontario Lung Association, MS Society, Canadian AIDS Society or the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019