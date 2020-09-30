WILLIAMS, MARION CHALMERS The family of Marion Williams is devastated to announce her sudden passing on September 21, 2020. Born to Margaret and John Williams on February 23, 1939. Marion leaves behind her heartbroken siblings Jean (Alan deceased) Jones and John (Winifred deceased) Williams who reside in the UK. Predeceased by her sister Margaret (James) Queen, her brother David (Elizabeth) Williams, and her best friend Marti Waddell. Marion leaves behind a large extended family on both the Williams and Waddell side. Sincere thanks and appreciation are given to all her family, friends and neighbours for their love, loyalty and caring support. A Memorial Service will be held at the Scott Funeral Home – Brampton Chapel (905-451-1100). Please visit www.scottbrampton.ca
for service date and details as well as sharing online condolences. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.