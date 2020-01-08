Home

Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for MARION CRAIG
MARION CRAIG

MARION CRAIG Obituary
Peacefully at Nisbet Lodge in Toronto on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in her 97th year. Marion Shaw Craig, née McIntyre, wife of the late Rev. John Bullen Craig. Born in Belfast, Ireland, she was the much loved aunt of Rosemary Loiseau (Steve). Predeceased by her sister Jessie Everett. Funeral service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Ave. (at Davisville), on Thursday, January 9th at 1 p.m. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. No donations. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020
