|
|
Peacefully at Nisbet Lodge in Toronto on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in her 97th year. Marion Shaw Craig, née McIntyre, wife of the late Rev. John Bullen Craig. Born in Belfast, Ireland, she was the much loved aunt of Rosemary Loiseau (Steve). Predeceased by her sister Jessie Everett. Funeral service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Ave. (at Davisville), on Thursday, January 9th at 1 p.m. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. No donations. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020