DALZELL, MARION (nee HOUSTON) December 10, 1930 - October 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marion Dalzell, at the age of 89. After a courageous battle with Alzheimer's for over a decade, Marion passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Bendale Acres, on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She has been reunited with her husband of 64 years, Bill, who passed away just 20 days before her. Marion was born in Toronto, on December 10, 1930, to the late Martha and Samuel Houston. She was predeceased by her siblings Margaret (Ken), John (Vi), and Kenny (Dorothy). Marion is survived by her children Kim and Terry (Sue), granddaughters Kylie, Cassidy, and Lindsay, nieces and nephew. Marion will be greatly missed for her fun, kind, and loving nature. She loved to laugh and always had a big smile on her face. Family was so important to Marion and she was always there for her family and friends. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bendale Acres, especially the 4th floor where Marion lived for almost 10 years. A special thanks to Velma and Kelly, her personal caregivers for their loving support over the past several years. There will be no public service for Marion due to the current COVID pandemic. There will be a private burial service at Pine Hills Cemetery where Marion will be reunited with her loving husband. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to express sympathy, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or a charity of your choice.



