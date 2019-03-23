WRIGLEY, Marion Doreen (nee HOGG) Peacefully at Ajax Pickering Hospital on March 19, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Russell Wrigley. Dear mother of Paul and Kim (Bruce) and adoring Grandma of Jaimie. Predeceased by sister Betty Preston, brother John Hogg, and grandson Brian Archer. "Aunt Manny" to nieces and nephews. Feisty and quick witted, Marion loved to regale us with stories of her adventures (and misadventures!) with the many friends she made over the years. Marion and Russ were founding members of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Foundation (now called the Foundation Fighting Blindness), and helped to establish the annual motorcycle Ride for Sight in its early years. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 1-4 p.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Foundation Fighting Blindness at www.ffb.ca would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019