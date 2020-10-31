LOMPART, MARION DORIS (nee RENWICK) My Beautiful Wife of 63 years lost her battle with dementia on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, about 5:30 a.m., in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of John. Dear mother of JoAnn (Scott) Duncan, Victoria (Bill) Buckley, and Ken. Cherished grandmother of Tyler and Vanessa Duncan. Predeceased by her sisters Lenor Rabjohn (Alan) and Shirley (Dale deceased 2020) Stoodley and her parents Alwyn and Elise Renwick. Cremation has taken place. Immediate Family Interment Service was held at Orangeville Area Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer Society or Simcoe Manor, Beeton (Bus Purchase), would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com