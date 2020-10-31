1/1
MARION DORIS LOMPART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARION's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOMPART, MARION DORIS (nee RENWICK) My Beautiful Wife of 63 years lost her battle with dementia on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, about 5:30 a.m., in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of John. Dear mother of JoAnn (Scott) Duncan, Victoria (Bill) Buckley, and Ken. Cherished grandmother of Tyler and Vanessa Duncan. Predeceased by her sisters Lenor Rabjohn (Alan) and Shirley (Dale deceased 2020) Stoodley and her parents Alwyn and Elise Renwick. Cremation has taken place. Immediate Family Interment Service was held at Orangeville Area Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer Society or Simcoe Manor, Beeton (Bus Purchase), would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dods & McNair Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved