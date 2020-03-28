|
|
DREWITT BOSWORTH, Marion Passed away suddenly at Amica, Mississauga, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Predeceased by three husbands, Charles Ritcey, William Drewitt and Vernon Bosworth. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Sandra (Blake) and Lynda (Ron) and her grandchildren Brock (Christy), Mark (Krissy), Jeff (Cherie), David (Sara) and Alanna. She will be fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren Ella, Alex, Kate, Jack, Claire, Spencer and Julia. Predeceased by her brother Robert (Jean) Power. Remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. A private family Service was held at Prospect Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Turner and Porter, Butler Chapel. If so desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020