Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion DREWITT BOSWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion DREWITT BOSWORTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion DREWITT BOSWORTH Obituary
DREWITT BOSWORTH, Marion Passed away suddenly at Amica, Mississauga, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Predeceased by three husbands, Charles Ritcey, William Drewitt and Vernon Bosworth. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Sandra (Blake) and Lynda (Ron) and her grandchildren Brock (Christy), Mark (Krissy), Jeff (Cherie), David (Sara) and Alanna. She will be fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren Ella, Alex, Kate, Jack, Claire, Spencer and Julia. Predeceased by her brother Robert (Jean) Power. Remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. A private family Service was held at Prospect Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Turner and Porter, Butler Chapel. If so desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -