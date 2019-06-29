LEITHEAD, MARION EDITH Passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Christie Gardens, Toronto, at the age of 97. Predeceased by her parents Ida and Theo Leithead and her brother James. Survived by great-niece Katie (Colin McInnes) and great-nephews Philippe, Alexander (Melissa) and Neal (Eva). Lovingly remembered by her many friends. Marion appreciated the outdoors and was a Girl Guide Captain for many years at St. John's, York Mills. She attended the ballet, opera and symphony, played bridge, regularly completed the daily crossword and enjoyed her embroidery. She was a faithful supporter of the Blue Jays. Marion enjoyed her years living at Christie Gardens. Many thanks to the staff and her friends for their assistance and care. A memorial reception will be held at Christie Gardens, 600 Melita Cres., Toronto, on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ecojustice, SOS Children's Village Canada and United Way Toronto. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019