SNOWBALL, MARION EDITH (nee PRENTICE) July 22, 1932 - March 5, 2019 It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Marion Snowball. Mom passed away peacefully in her 87th year on March 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Parkview Home in Stouffville. She was the beloved wife of Harold Snowball (deceased 2006) for 53 years. Loving Mom to Linda Johnson (Greg), Bill (Johan), David (Suzanne) and Ken (Heather). Proud Grandma of Jessica Thompson (Matt), Tim Johnson (Michaela), Robert, William, Lynsey and Jory Snowball and proud Great-Grandma to Ethan and Teddy. Daughter of the late Jack and Winnifred Prentice, sister to Jim, Gord, Dave and June Thorne (deceased), survived and sadly missed by her brother John, sisters Shirley Dart and Barbara Wallwork and by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Mom loved to knit, sew and quilt. She was an amazing cook and well known for her pies and butter tarts, a baker extraordinaire. A special thanks to the staff at Parkview, especially the angels who cared for Mom and us these final days. Friends will be received at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. North, (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Friday, March 8th from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, March 9th at 11 a.m. Reception will follow. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkview Home, Markham Stouffville Hospital or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019