DUNCAN, MARION ELEANOR September 10, 2019 Marion, sister to the late William Gordon Duncan, second cousin to John Watson, Mary Watson and Margot Cooper. Loving auntie to Judith Saye (Bob), Wendy Fisher (Chick) and Ross Duncan (Christy). She was a grand-aunt to 8 nieces and nephews and a great-grand-aunt to 18 children. Thanks to special friend Renald of Taunton Mills, Whitby. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) for a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19th. Interment at Prospect Cemetery, Toronto. If desired, donations to the CNIB in her memory would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019