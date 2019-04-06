Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION ELIZABETH LEONARD. View Sign

LEONARD, MARION ELIZABETH (nee PEAT) Peacefully, at the Southampton Care Centre, Southampton, Ontario, on Monday, March 25, 2019, in her 95th year. Marion, beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Sue and her husband Glen Earl and John and his wife Lise. Proud grandmother of David (Anthea), Lea and Charles. Dear sister-in-law of Shirley Peat. Marion will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Charlotte Robinson and by her brothers David Peat and Lorne Peat. Thank you to all her family and friends for giving Mom such a great and long life. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations to the Ratho Presbyterian Church and Ratho Cemetery, Marion's family church, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, Ontario, 519-832-2222, with memorial online at

