MARION ELIZABETH OWEN
OWEN, MARION ELIZABETH It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marion Owen on June 13, 2020, at the age of 77, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Loving daughter of the late Gladys and Phillippe Jacques. She will be dearly missed by her husband Jim Connors and her beloved children Vicki (Shawn) and Phillip (Dianne); adoring grandchildren Emerald, Jake, Jesse, Shayne, Joey; and great-grandchild Phillip. Predeceased by her siblings Grace, Phyllis, Millie and Bill, Marion also leaves behind her brother-in-law Jerry, caring nieces and nephews, extended family in Newfoundland and her cherished fur-babies Mickey and Minnie. She will be fondly remembered by her friends from Aquafit and Holy Name Catholic School Toronto where she retired as school secretary in 2012 and the many lives she touched as a generous and caring person. Marion was a successful real estate agent and broker; an avid gardener; and talented seamstress who took pride in producing creative pet attire. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations in honour of Marion are greatly appreciated and can be made to either of the rescue shelters close to her heart: Purrfect Companions of Norfolk or Golden Rescue. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
