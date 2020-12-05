ROBINSON, Marion Elizabeth (nee THOMAS) After a long and fulfilling life, Marion Robinson passed away peacefully at her home in Willowdale on Sunday, November 29 at the age of ninety-nine. Predeceased by her husband James in 2001, Marion was the proud mother of sons Jim (Carol) and Tom (Pamela) and a great inspiration to her grandchildren Tara (Dave), John (Mia), Olivia (Eric) and Rebecca. She was a loving great-grandmother to Mabel, Theo, Edward, Felix and Claire. Born and raised in London, Ontario, she was a prolific student who completed high school two years earlier than her peers. After graduating from Teacher's college and attending the University of Western Ontario for one year, she taught all grades in a one-room schoolhouse in the country outside London. In addition to teaching students in all eight grades, she was responsible for firing up the wood stove in winter to keep the children warm. After moving to the Maritimes in 1947 and marrying, Marion and Jim started their family. They returned to Toronto in 1958 as Jim began his long and distinguished career at the Toronto Star. Marion's interests were not limited in scope. An avid reader, she always had several books on the go and was an ardent supporter of the public library. In the early 1970s she continued her love of knowledge by completing her education at York University with a BA in Art History almost 40 years after being a student at Western. Since 1964, she spent every summer at the family cottage in Haliburton. Her love of nature led her on numerous jaunts in the country to dig wild leeks, pick raspberries, blackberries and the like. She treasured her time at the cottage and was happiest when tending to both her flower and vegetable gardens. She was revered as a cook. When she hosted a dinner party she would make sure every guest had something prepared unique to that person's taste. All guests would be treated to a delicious dinner, capped off with homemade desserts of which her specialties were wild raspberry pies and butter tarts. Her sharpness of mind and intellect never wavered despite her advanced age. Marion drove her car until her 95th birthday and delighted in doing the crossword, jumble and Sudoku every day. The family is very grateful to Marion's caregivers of the past two years, Pearl, Sarah and Dilys who made it possible for Marion to live at her home until her passing. There will be no public services for Marion. In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a homemade butter tart in Marion's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store