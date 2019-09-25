GRANGER, MARION ELLEN (nee GOODE) Passed away peacefully at Mill Creek Care Centre, Barrie, on Monday, September 23, 2019 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Granger of 65 years. Loving mother of Wayne (Diane) of Brampton, Bryan (Marie) of Walsingham, Jack (Alannah) of Oakville and Shelley Pyke (Paul) of Severn Bridge. Dear sister of Shirley (late Bill) Stoddart, Jack (late Stella), Bob (Margaret), Bud (late Jean), and the late Roy (Lorraine), Bill (Ruby) and June Berti (survived by Art). Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Helen Granger-Young of Winnipeg, the late Madeline, George, Irene and Barbara. Fondly remembered by numerous family and friends. A visitation will be held at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home, Elmvale on Thursday, September 26th from 11:30 a.m. until time of the service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment Elmvale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Alzheimer Society or Mill Creek Care Centre. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019