MONKMAN, Marion Elva 1934 - 2020 Marion Monkman, beloved, only child of Archie Monkman and Elva Hulme, passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on November 22, 2020 after a valiant struggle with Covid-19. Marian was a proud graduate of the Hospital for Sick Children School of Nursing, Class of 1955. She taught nursing for many years at George Brown College. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made to Sick Kids Foundation, or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Aurora. A graveside committal service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Aurora Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, should you be planning on attending, your RSVP with contact information needs to be confirmed with Thompson Funeral Home, 905-727-5421. Contributions in Marion's memory may be made to Sick Kids Hospital; and St Andrew's Presbyterian Church - Aurora. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
for the family.