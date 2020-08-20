1/
MARION EVELYN BERTRAND
BERTRAND, MARION EVELYN (nee BUCHANAN) October 10, 1928 – August 5, 2020 On August 5, 2020, we lost our beloved mother, Marion Bertrand (née Buchanan), at Brampton Civic Hospital. Born October 10, 1928 in Shelburne, Ontario, third child of the late Leonard and Mileta Buchanan. Predeceased by older siblings Wendell Buchanan (Martha) and Ruth Munningham (Willie). Survived by younger brother, John Buchanan (Joan) of Brampton and many nieces and nephews. Also, predeceased by husband, Jacques Bertrand, whom she married on July 16, 1955, and who passed away on September 29, 1990. Dear mother of Andy, Steven (Petra), Brian (Martha), Paula and her furry feline, 'Kelsey'. Grandmother to Simon Heldt-Bertrand (Hannover, Germany). Step-grandmother to Claudio Heldt-de Sousa (Orangeville) and Nicholas Rolfe (Toronto). She is fondly remembered by "les familles Bertrand" and all their numerous relatives. To her many Air Force friends (50+ years), she still reminisced about the good old days at the Corporal's Mess in Clinton, Ontario. A private gravesite service has taken place. There will be a celebration of Marion's life held at a future date. If desired, donations may be made to Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #15's Poppy Fund Campaign, which Marion soulfully participated in for many years. You may also donate to St. Bartholomew's United Church (Brampton), which she admired so deeply, or any other charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
