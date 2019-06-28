Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION FAITH BERGERE. View Sign Obituary

BERGERE, MARION FAITH (nee JONES) 95 years old, she passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with her loving caregiver, Lynn Hubbard and Reverend Eileen Steele by her side. Married to Vivian P.J. Taylor, KIA WWII, daughter Wendy Parker and husband Barry of Brewster Lake, Ontario and Lake Wales, Florida. Married to John Arthur Bergere, daughter Trudy Leigh Bergere and partner Paul Baxter of Tiny, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents Martha Ann Holmes and Thomas William Jones. Predeceased by brothers Harry Jones (Dorothy) and Philip (Flip) Jones (Edrie) in Florida. Predeceased by her cat "Minoux" and her loyal companion dog "Kristi". Aunt to Jacquelyn Schmidt (Kai), Susan MacDonald (Keith), Lorraine Campbell, Karen Massingham (Bob), Brian Berger (Trinda), Edna Bell, Rita Smith and John Vassair. Marion will be missed by many great-nieces, great-nephews and family friends. Pioneer at Clearwater Beach and former resident of Penetanguishene in summer and Saddlebag Lake Resort, Lake Wales, Florida in winter. Fiercely resilient and independent until 2008 when she decided to move to Whispering Pines Retirement Residence in Barrie due to deteriorating health, then Bayfield Retirement House and Georgian Village Assisted Living in Penetanguishene and Hillcrest Village Care Centre in Midland. The family wishes to express their gratitude to her special caregivers, Lynn Hubbard, Julie Smith, Lori Thornhill and all the staff at Hillcrest Village. A very active lady in her church, both in Penetanguishene and Lake Wales, Florida. Marion served the ACW (Anglican Church Women) in Penetanguishene and was also past President of the Womens' Club at Saddlebag in 1996. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society, Hospice Simcoe, or the preferred animal charity of your choice would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at All Saints Anglican Church, 1 Peel Street, Penetanguishene, at 2:00 p.m. followed by interment of cremated remains at Saint James - On-The-Lines Anglican Church, 200 Church Street, Penetanguishene. A reception will follow in the church hall. When I quit this mortal shore and mosey 'round this earth no more, Don't weep, don't sigh, don't grieve, don't sob, I may have struck a better job. Don't go and buy a large bouquet For which you'll find it hard to pay. Don't stand around me looking blue, I may be better off than you.

