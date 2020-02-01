|
BENSON, MARION FLO (nee ROY) Passed away peacefully at her condo in Florida on Friday, January 24, 2020. Predeceased by her husbands David Roy and Paul Benson, as well as her son Brad Roy. Dear mother of David Roy (Sunita Cooper), loving grandmother of Chantel Roy and Dakota Roy. She will be missed by her many dear friends. Friends and family are invited to join us for a time of visitation on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. in Toronto. Visitation will also take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. A Funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the Arbor lounge. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020