Service Information Steeles Memorial Chapel 350 Steeles Avenue West Thornhill , ON L4J 1A1 (905)-881-6003 Obituary

GARMAISE, MARION (nee GLASSMAN) 1921 - 2019 It is with profound sadness that the family of Marion Garmaise announce her passing on September 26, 2019, in her sleep. Predeceased by her parents Cecil and Clara Glassman, sister Gitl and husband David. Born in Korosten, Ukraine, she immigrated to Canada when she was four with her family and grew up in Winnipeg. A loving and cherished mother, Marion will be remembered with love and affection by her children Ian, Leslie and Cindy, her dear older sister Frances Blugerman, her many nieces and nephews and her treasured grandchildren Zoe and Maya, who brought her so much joy and laughter. She played an active part in their life and cherished every moment of it. Marion graduated from The University of Manitoba with a BA in 1943 and the School of Social Work at University of Toronto in 1944. She moved to Montreal where she held various positions, including Jewish Family Services where she helped Holocaust survivors settle in Montreal, the Montreal Neurological Institute and The Jewish General Hospital. She met her husband David in Montreal. They married in 1950 and spent two years living in Swansea, Whales, before settling in Montreal to raise their family. She obtained her Masters degree in Social Work in 1964 at McGill University and later proudly taught Social Work at McGill. She had a passion for international travel and trying new foods, loved the theatre, was an insatiable reader and was a liberal and progressive thinker. Her joie-de-vivre, laughter, intelligence, loving and adventurous spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was an inspiration to all of us. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 1 p.m. at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. W. Interment after service at Pardes Chaim Cemetery, 11818 Bathurst St., Maple. Family and friends are invited to the Shiva at 20 Fenwick Ave., Toronto, following the interment until 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. Her life was joyously touched by adoption and memorial donations may be made to the Adoption Council of Ontario at

