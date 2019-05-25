STOCKTON, Marion Georgina (nee McGOWAN) Peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 100. Predeceased by her husband, William Edward (1919 – 2006). Dear mother of Sheila (Siegfried Blum) and Heather (Tom Anderson). Loving grandmother of Matthew Wood (Andrea Mortier) and Kristen Wood (Joe Branton). She will be greatly missed in our lives and will be fondly remembered for her kindness, sense of humour and her bridge playing expertise. She will truly be in our hearts forever. At Marion's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel. Cremation with interment and family graveside gathering at Mount Hope Cemetery, Brantford. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lakeridge Health Foundation – Supportive Care Unit or to the . A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful, caring and compassionate staff of 4F (Supportive Care Unit). If desired, condolences may be expressed online at wctownfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019