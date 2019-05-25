Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Georgina STOCKTON. View Sign Obituary

STOCKTON, Marion Georgina (nee McGOWAN) Peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 100. Predeceased by her husband, William Edward (1919 – 2006). Dear mother of Sheila (Siegfried Blum) and Heather (Tom Anderson). Loving grandmother of Matthew Wood (Andrea Mortier) and Kristen Wood (Joe Branton). She will be greatly missed in our lives and will be fondly remembered for her kindness, sense of humour and her bridge playing expertise. She will truly be in our hearts forever. At Marion's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel. Cremation with interment and family graveside gathering at Mount Hope Cemetery, Brantford. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lakeridge Health Foundation – Supportive Care Unit or to the . A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful, caring and compassionate staff of 4F (Supportive Care Unit). If desired, condolences may be expressed online at



STOCKTON, Marion Georgina (nee McGOWAN) Peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 100. Predeceased by her husband, William Edward (1919 – 2006). Dear mother of Sheila (Siegfried Blum) and Heather (Tom Anderson). Loving grandmother of Matthew Wood (Andrea Mortier) and Kristen Wood (Joe Branton). She will be greatly missed in our lives and will be fondly remembered for her kindness, sense of humour and her bridge playing expertise. She will truly be in our hearts forever. At Marion's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel. Cremation with interment and family graveside gathering at Mount Hope Cemetery, Brantford. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lakeridge Health Foundation – Supportive Care Unit or to the . A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful, caring and compassionate staff of 4F (Supportive Care Unit). If desired, condolences may be expressed online at wctownfuneralchapel.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.