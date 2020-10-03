1/
MARION GRACE "MARNIE" NIKANDER
NIKANDER, MARION "MARNIE" GRACE Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Scarborough General Hospital on September 26, 2020 at 91 years of age. Marion, graciously known by all as Marnie, is predeceased by her loving husband, Leo. She leaves behind her son Matthew and his wife Christine Nikander, daughter Linda and her husband Mark Paice and her grandson Rowan Nikander Paice. Marnie will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. She was definitely a presence that left a lasting impression and adored by all. We will definitely miss taking her for her weekly run to the casino and seeing the joy on her face at the end of the day. We are all saddened by our loss but it is not a goodbye but a simple "toodaloo". Rest In Peace with your Leo.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
