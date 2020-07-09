1/1
HAYWARD, MARION It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our matriarch Marion Ruth Hayward, at the age of 91, on July 7, 2020. The beloved wife of Walter Bruce Hayward for 69 years. Amazing Mom to Jamie (Louise), Greg (Marci), Barb and Fred (Jodi). A proud grandmother to Mary-Anne (Kevin), Emily (James), Brianna and Spencer. Marion loved golfing with Bruce, volunteering at Mississauga and Credit Valley Hospital and tearing it up on any dance floor she could find. She will be missed for her culinary skills, especially her homemade hamburger and fries and those brownies. How we will miss those brownies! Much like the butterflies she loved so much, Mom filled our lives and many others with vibrant colour. We will love you and will miss you every day. With the current provincial laws, a private cremation and interment will take place at the Glen Oakes Funeral Home and Cemetery. To leave online condolences go to https://www.arbormemorial.ca/glenoaks/obituaries/marion-hayward/51517/

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
