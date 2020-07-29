1/
MARION HELEN KIRKWOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARION's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIRKWOOD, MARION HELEN (nee BURNS) Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Scarborough Grace Hospital. Born on May 17, 1934, in Listowel, Ontario, the daughter of the local pharmacist Bill (William) Burns and her mother Eva Burns. Loving wife to the father of her children Richard Raschig. Mother to her three children Suzie, Caroline and Richard and wife to her husband Brian. Grandmother to Brittany, Chelsea, Mathew, Reid and Christa and great-grandmother to Deyton. Big sister to her brother Bob and sister Margie. She was loved and will be truly missed by her family and friends. Memories are life sweetest gifts. Till we meet again. Funeral Services will be held at 10:45 a.m., Saturday, August 1st at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved