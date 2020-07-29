KIRKWOOD, MARION HELEN (nee BURNS) Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Scarborough Grace Hospital. Born on May 17, 1934, in Listowel, Ontario, the daughter of the local pharmacist Bill (William) Burns and her mother Eva Burns. Loving wife to the father of her children Richard Raschig. Mother to her three children Suzie, Caroline and Richard and wife to her husband Brian. Grandmother to Brittany, Chelsea, Mathew, Reid and Christa and great-grandmother to Deyton. Big sister to her brother Bob and sister Margie. She was loved and will be truly missed by her family and friends. Memories are life sweetest gifts. Till we meet again. Funeral Services will be held at 10:45 a.m., Saturday, August 1st at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army.



