MARION HOHENER
HOHENER, MARION Passed away at home, on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and caregiver during the last days of her life. She is survived by children Jeff, Sue (Jaysen) and Doug and daughter-in-law Sandra; and grandchildren Shannon, Ben and Zac. Marion was born on May 6, 1934 in London, England. Evacuated at a young age as part of WWII, she always kept a stiff upper lip and lived life with no regrets with the adage to carry on regardless - something her father often told her. Educated as a Laboratory Technologist at the University of London, her strong, independent mind brought her to Canada in the late 50s, where she worked at Sunnybrook Hospital, and several other hospitals until later forming her own company in the early 1980s. She was defined by her passion for education, which had her involved in PTAs, counsels, and teaching laboratory management. She went back to school and got her diploma in Education which she applied well into her 70s teaching at Seneca College. She enjoyed 60 years of marriage with her true love Herb - who shared her love for theatre, opera, classical music, travel, and books. She was a loving and involved mother, who found joy in spending time as a family, and reveled in the achievements of her grandchildren. Her stories and educational nodes will be forever missed by her family and all those who had the good fortune to have heard them. Due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, all service details are private. We kindly ask you call Highland Funeral Home – Markham Chapel, 905-887-8600, to coordinate your attendance. Online condolences and donations may be made at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/highland-markham/obituaries/marion-hohener/56954/


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
