TEAL, Marion Jean (nee FERRIS) Born in Barrie, Ontario, on August 25, 1937. Marion was the eldest daughter of the late Douglas and Jean (Parker) Ferris. She was predeceased by her sister Susanne (Ferris) Wobschall. Marion is survived by her sons, Brian and Matthew, her siblings John Ferris, Ruth Ferris and Gordon (Christa) Ferris, grandchildren Cheyenne and Donald Archer as well as many nieces and nephews. Marion passed away peacefully and with grace at age 82 on October 24, 2019 at the Bridgepoint Palliative Care Centre in Toronto after a lengthy and courageous struggle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends. She will be sadly missed by her devoted companion Brian McCreath and her lifelong friend Liz (Walter) James. Marion was an outstanding academic student and went on to earn her B.A. degree in English Literature at Queen's University, Kingston. Her teaching career took place primarily in the Beaches area of Toronto where she taught for 37 years. Her students were children in their early school years. She was dedicated to her profession and will be fondly remembered by many generations of families as a teacher who was devoted to the happiness and well-being of each and every student. Marion was also an accomplished pianist (ARCT) and following her career as a school teacher she was a favored piano teacher for 13 years at her home in Toronto. Cremation has taken place followed by a private gathering of close family and friends. As requested by Marion, no formal service will be held. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of the Bridgepoint Medical Centre for the gentle care, kindness, and compassion that Marion received.

