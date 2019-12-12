FRICKE, Marion Joy (nee ROBINSON) December 30, 1922 - December 9, 2019 The family of Marion Joy Fricke (nee Robinson) are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Marion. Beloved wife of Laurence for 52 years. Loving mother to Linda Carleton (Michael), Stephen (Beth), Robin Uba (Stephen), Gregory (Rebekah) and Michael (Kimberley). Proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 6. Marion was raised in Toronto and graduated University of Toronto School of Nursing in June 1944. Her passions were reading, bridge, and hugging every baby within reach. A celebration of life will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Jerry Love Children's Fund would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019