(nee STANEK)
Passed away peacefully, at McCowan Retirement Residence in Scarborough, ON, Thursday, October 15, 2020, with beloved husband George at her side. Predeceased by parents Nell and Jack Stanek, sisters Jean, Marge and Marie, and survived by brother Robert, husband George, daughters Diane (Arnie) and Linda, grandchildren Mira, Sebastian and Alice, and great-grandson Sasha. We are sorry we can't gather to celebrate the life of this elegant lady, and mourn her loss. All who met her will remember her kindness and wonderful friendliness, not to mention her fabulous flowered straw hat. Our love goes with her, as we know her loving presence remains with us. Condolences may be left at dignitymemorial.com.