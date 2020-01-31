Home

Marion Kathleen HOWES

Marion Kathleen HOWES Obituary
HOWES, Marion Kathleen (nee MAHON) December 10, 1929 - January 26, 2020 Marion was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter who managed her boisterous family with patience and good humour. She died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family. With the help of Frances and her team of siblings she was in her own home until the end. Survived by her children: Kathleen (Sym), Sean (Kate), Kevin (Chris), Noreen (Heather), Tim (Elizabeth), Teresa (Steve), Frances (Tavio), brother, Jack Mahon, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Terry and daughters Heather and Mary Margaret. Special thanks to Dr. Salvo and the compassionate palliative care team of Dorothy Ley Hospice. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement's Catholic Church (409 Markland Dr., Etobicoke), on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. Reception immediately following the mass.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020
