KRYSTOLOVICH, MARION (SANDY) Born August 28, 1951 in Braunschweig, Germany, and passed away peacefully August 23, 2020 at the age of 68 at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, ON. Predeceased by son Brandon Krystolovich and mother Gerda Merkel. Survived by loving father Rolf Merkel and husband Leonard Krystolovich. Greatly missed by son Michael (Natasha Collins), step-daughter Natalie (Kirill) Semenov, and step-son Greg Montana. Loved by siblings-in-law Les (Pat), James, Bette (Edward), and Larry. Adored by step- grandchildren Zak and Katie, and fondly remembered by nieces and nephews Matt, Gary (Shawn), Andrea, Jason, Natasha, Alex (Melissa), Brian (Lisa) and Russell (Charlotte). Sandy was a strong-willed, beautiful, smart, and big-hearted woman. She came to Canada with her parents at a young age and quickly adapted to life in a new country. Sandy worked hard to become an ultrasonographer and a diagnostic imaging technician at York Central Hospital while starting a family. She was very compassionate as was shown by her love of animals and never being able to resist helping one in need. Sandy was always very thoughtful and generous, putting the needs of others in front of her own. She was forever fond of fine food, travel and relaxing on the beach. She fought for many years to continue to do the things she loved while enduring a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Cremation and arrangements are entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home in Richmond Hill. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, August 30th, in Guelph, with COVID related precautions and restrictions in place. Please contact Natasha Collins (natashac_14@yahoo.ca) or Michael Krystolovich (mike. krystolovich@gmail.com) for details if you wish to attend. If desired, donations can be made to the MS Society of Canada or the Farley Foundation.



