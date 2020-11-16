ARMSTRONG, MARION L. Marion, a beautiful, strong, brave woman, has passed much too soon for those who love her, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in London, Ontario, to Parents Gladys and Fred, Sister to William. Beautiful Mother to Donna, Deborah, Jennifer and John. Wife to Noel. Grandmother of 3, Great-Grandmother of 5. Predeceased by Husband Don (John Donald Mills) in 1967. Cherished patient (and second mom) to devoted V.H.A. Nurse Najmeh, who gave wonderful care to Marion alongside daughter Jennifer's 24/7 care, for the last years of her life. This incredible woman nursed her young husband Don through the last stages of terminal cancer while bringing her newborn baby son into the world, after which Marion went back out into the workforce to support and keep her family together. She put in many hours at work and home (even working nights at one point), yet she never complained. As Marion herself expressed, "I am a survivor and I did what I had to do to look after my children". During her time as a single mom, Marion made time to take her kids on Sunday drives, night skating at the beautiful "Little Switzerland" skating rink here in Toronto and trips to the family cottage in Haliburton. Festive times were always made special with the house warmly decorated and great food on the table. Christmas will never be the same without her! Aside from her work with Eaton's and Abbott Laboratories, her most memorable jobs were as a teacher's aid for the North York Board of Education and for the TTC head office, where she had the opportunity to watch the Yonge Subway line officially be declared open. Marion's most memorable trip was as a young woman where she and her best friend enjoyed the 'time of their lives' in New York City. If you needed support, Marion was always a steady rock, dispensing good common-sense advice. In addition to being a "great mom who always did her best", son John says "mom always made me feel protected". The lessons learned from mom, most remembered by daughter Jennifer are: always have respect for those doing an honest day's work; the person cleaning the floor is as important as the person at the top of the corporate tower. You don't measure a person's worth by their education level or job title. Know when it's best to keep quiet and be careful what you put in writing. There is no such thing as a perfect life, only perfect moments. Above all, she always said it's important to enjoy the 'simple pleasures' in life - the sunsets, the moon in the night sky, the sound of the wind in the trees - all the beauty in nature and your time spent with those who are important to you. How fitting that Marion was born in the Spring, when nature's awakening, only to close her life in Fall as nature is preparing to sleep. At Marion's request, there is to be no formal service. She will be laid to rest with her husband Don at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Northern Lights Wildlife Sanctuary in Smithers, B.C., www.wildlifesanctuary.com
, would be appreciated. Marion had a strong belief in life beyond this physical one...you'll be dancing with dad mom on the other side. Love is with you Marion.