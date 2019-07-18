DANTER, MARION MAE May 11, 1923 - June 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Universal Care in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Beloved wife to the late Horace "Dan" Danter. Loving mother to Doug and his wife Jackie. Marion was predeceased by her son David, also her daughter Nancy. Fondly remembered by Grandchildren, Adam Danter (Tatjana), Heather Danter (Malcolm), Brittny Eldridge and Chrissy Wilson (Lee). Also missed by her Great-Grandchildren, Kirsten and Braeden Danter, Lauren Emer, Brooke and Hailey Wilson and Larissa Eldridge-Riggs. Cremation has already taken place. According to Mom's wishes, there will not be a visitation service prior to her funeral. A private family gathering will take place at Elgin Mills Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Marion's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.

